‘Finally Rebuilding Our Nation’: Trump Celebrates Afghanistan Withdrawal To Chants Of ‘USA’

President Donald Trump celebrated the new peace deal between the U.S. and Taliban while promising to rebuild “our nation” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday.

“The agreement was made possible by the extraordinary bravery of our — of our American warriors, the sacrifice of these incredible people, their allies, and I want to also thank NATO,” Trump said to a full auditorium at CPAC. “We had 28, essentially 28 countries participating in this and they’re very happy to be out. This is 19 years, 19 years, so very happy to announce that to this group in particular.”

Over the course of several months, the deal will reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600. If the Taliban upholds their promise to prevent terrorism, the U.S. will completely withdraw all military forces within 14 months. (RELATED: US Signs Peace Deal With Taliban, Will Withdraw All Troops If Taliban Keeps Commitments)

WATCH:



“After years of rebuilding foreign nations, we are finally rebuilding our nation and taking care of our own American citizens. It’s time, right? It’s time,” Trump added. The promise to rebuild “our nation” was followed up with chants of “USA, USA, USA” by few thousand supporters at the Gaylord Hotel at CPAC.

The president maintains his highest approval rating since the beginning of his administration at a polling average of 45.9%, according to RealClearPolitics.