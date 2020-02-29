Trump Mentions ‘Low Life’ Mitt Romney At CPAC — The Audience Erupts In Boos

President Donald Trump mentioned Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s name during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, and the audience exploded in boos.

Trump was discussing impeachment when he said that the reason he was acquitted was because “the Republicans stuck together.”

“Except Romney, of course,” Trump said, causing the audience to boo loudly. “Low life. Low life.”

“Except Romney, they stuck together, and even him I got half a vote. I think he did actually vote one, he couldn’t do it all cause he we wanted to get some nice free publicity for himself, but it was 52 and a half out of 53 votes.”

“I guess you could say that, right, 52 and a half, think of it, the Republicans were fantastic … I tell you what, that’s when you find out who your friends are, really,” the president said.

Romney was the sole Republican vote to remove Trump from office in the Senate impeachment trial, however, Romney only voted for conviction on the charge of abuse of power, not obstruction.

The reaction to Romney’s vote among Trump allies was swift. The president’s son, Don Jr., publicly called for Romney to be “expelled” from the Republican Party. (RELATED: Utah GOP Considering Resolution Calling For Mitt Romney To ‘Immediately Resign’ From Office)

The Utah senator was also booed previously at CPAC during a speech from Charlie Kirk.