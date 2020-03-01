John Mulaney Jokes On ‘SNL’ About Senators Stabbing Julius Caesar, Says It ‘Would Be An Interesting Thing If We Brought That Back Now’

Comedian John Mulaney explained in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue how Julius Caesar was assassinated by Roman senators and suggested “that would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now.”

“It is a leap year, as I said. Leap year began in 45 B.C. under Julius Caesar. This is true, he started the leap year in order to correct the calendar and we still do it to this day,” Mulaney, a former “SNL” writer, told the live audience. (RELATED: Trump On ‘Saturday Nigh Live’: ‘It’s A Terrible Show’)

“Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar, he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives and they stabbed him to death. That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now,” he said to loud applause and laughter.

“I asked my lawyer if I could make that joke and he said let me call another lawyer and that lawyer said yes,” Mulaney added.

Liberal actor Alec Baldwin regularly plays and mocks Trump on the late night comedy show to great acclaim. After receiving criticism from the president for his performance, Baldwin suggested Trump’s words were threatening to himself and his family. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Returning To ‘SNL’ To Mock Trump In Season Premier)

“I wonder if a sitting president exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?” Baldwin tweeted.

But the long-running show has not reserved its caustic political wit just for Trump. During the 2016 presidential campaign a skit savaged Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for her seemingly precarious health.

The show also went after “Buzzfeed” for running with an anti-Trump story that was slammed by the former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team.