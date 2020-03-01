Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race Sunday, according to numerous reports.

The decision comes following a poor showing in South Carolina’s primary Saturday. The former mayor earned just 2% of black votes, early polling indicated according to the New York Times.

“Pete Buttigieg to announce he is out of the presidential race, his staff now hearing the news in campaign call, sources tell us,” Politico reporter Carla Marinucci tweeted.

Buttigieg, 38, narrowly won the Iowa primary in February over Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He claimed victory before the results were officially in, causing backlash among many. The openly gay former mayor then came in third in the Nevada caucuses and followed it up with a fourth place finish in South Carolina Saturday. (RELATED: ‘What An F-ing Disaster’: NBC Hot Mic Moment Appears To Catch Panelist Trashing Iowa Caucuses)

Despite being one of the frontrunners for much of the Democratic race, Buttigieg failed to draw support from voters of color, the NYT reported.

The decision follows a CNN town hall Monday, where Buttigieg said that there had been no talks regarding dropping out. Buttigieg joins billionaire Tom Steyer, who dropped out Saturday, on the increasing list of failed presidential candidates.