Wesley Hunt Receives Presidential Endorsement, Campaign Video Goes Viral

Wesley Hunt is quickly gaining notoriety as the Republican candidate for the 7th Congressional District of Texas.

In recent weeks Hunt has gained President Donald Trump’s official endorsement, and Hunt also released a campaign video this week entitled “Chains,” which went viral on social media.

The presidential endorsement launched the army veteran’s campaign into the spotlight as he vies for the position currently held by Democratic Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher.

In a tweet, President Trump said that Hunt will “help us accomplish our America First policies.” He continued on to say that he is “strong on Crime, the Border, our 2nd Amendment, Trade, Military and Vets. Wesley has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

I am honored to have President @realDonaldTrump‘s endorsement and will work with him to continue to make the United States a better and stronger place. #TX07 https://t.co/iJreDHOKXs — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) February 12, 2020

Hunt told the Daily Caller in an interview about how he broke the news to his father.

“Dad, your son was just endorsed by the president of the United States of America,” Hunt said he told his father, who is completely supportive. (RELATED: Army Veteran Makes Emotional Pitch In Attempt To Flip Blue Texas District Back To Red)

“I’m a lifelong Republican, and my friends and family know that. It’s time to cut through partisanship,” Hunt told the Caller.

“Gender, sex, and color doesn’t matter. America first. America is amazing, and it’s the best country in the world,” Hunt said in reference to the backlash that some minorities get for supporting the GOP. “I’ll take the heat from the black community, but at least I’m not getting shot at!”

Hunt has flown a total of 55 combat missions as a graduate from West Point. His siblings are also members of the United States Military. (RELATED: Exclusive: GOP Congressional Candidate And Descendant Of Slaves Rejects Identity Politics)

Hunt’s campaign video, “Chains,” released this week, amassed 361,000 views on Twitter.

When my great-great-grandfather came to America, he worked the land bound by chains. My family went from slavery to West Point in just 5 generations and 2 weeks ago, this great-great-grandson of a slave was endorsed by the President of the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/u0JwcvHIhp — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) February 26, 2020

When my great-great-grandfather came to America he worked the land… 16 hours a day. Not by choice. He was bound by chains. But, through the decades, my family found opportunity, success, and security. We achieved the American dream. From slavery to West Point in just five generations; that’s our story. But it’s also America’s story. We persevere, we advance, we do the impossible. When I look at my baby daughter, I think of the limitless opportunities that she and her generation can have. But to secure America’s future, we need a new generation of leadership in Congress. With an unwavering belief in American exceptionalism, I know we can secure our way of life. Cutting taxes and growing our economy; securing the border and strengthening our military…when America stands together, we can do anything. I’m Wesley Hunt, and I approve this message.

Hunt emphasized how important it is to learn from our country’s past errors. “Look how far we’ve come,” he said. “Keep in mind the mistakes this country has made and look towards the future. It doesn’t matter what you look like, it doesn’t matter what race you are, you can do anything in this country.”

According to Hunt, the video was intended to bring people together. “The goal was to include a positive message for everyone,” he said.

When asked about how he will help Trump achieve “America-first” policies, Hunt spoke about stopping illegal immigration and defeating socialism.

“There’s nothing racist or xenophobic about being against illegal immigration. We have to know who’s coming into this country. It’s a matter of national security. Illegal immigrants reap the fruits of our labor and they skip the line in front of those who did it the right way,” he said, referencing the process that legal immigrants take to become American citizens being undercut by those who want to break the law.

Hunt also believes that the purpose of welfare has been misappropriated. “Welfare was designed to be a hand-up not a hand-out,” he said. “Generations of people are reliant on welfare and reliant on the government. By continuing Trump’s lowest unemployment ever, more people will be getting off of welfare.”

“Houston is the energy capital of the world,” Hunt said, addressing issues that impact his district. “The biggest issue in Texas-7 is the banning of fracking, like Bernie Sanders wants to do.”

“The goal is to get the House back to stop socialism. District 7 is actually an integral seat. We’re going to preserve capitalism, low taxes, and low regulations.”