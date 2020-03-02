ABC Announces Clare Crawley As Next ‘Bachelorette’

ABC announced Clare Crawley as the next “Bachelorette” as Peter Weber’s season comes to a close.

Crawley appeared on Monday’s episode of “Good Morning America” for her first moment as the next “Bachelorette.”

Crawley was the runner-up on Juan Pablo’s season of “The Bachelor” back in 2014. She went on to appear on the first and second season of “Bachelor In Paradise,” and accepted a proposal during the “Winter Games.”

The former “Winter Games” contestant found out she would be the next “Bachelorette” over the weekend and said it was “unexpected.”

Crawley said she’s looking for a “strong” man who can “open himself up and be vulnerable.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tells Peter Weber She Might Leave If He Has Sex With The Other Women)

“The most important thing is I want a man that will take off his armor,” Crawley said during her appearance on “GMA.” “I want a man who is strong, but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable, and I think that is some serious strength right there.”

“It’s all what’s on the inside for me,” she continued. “If you line up the guys that I have dated in the past, there’s no one thing I’m looking for physically. It’s more, if they go out of their way for me, and they make me feel special because this is about me now and I’m ready for it.”

Crawley is virtually unknown to the majority of the young people who watch the “Bachelor” these days. She’s a seasoned contestant, but I’m not sure the connection exists between Crawley and the viewers.

It’s a strange turn of events. I ultimately thought Kelsey from Peter’s season would end up being the next “Bachelorette,” but Chris Harrison loves to throw curveballs at us.

Crawley is 38 years old, so maybe we won’t have as much petty drama to wade through this next season. We don’t need anymore of that.