Bob Stoops Sounds Like A Broken Man After Landry Jones Throws Interceptions

Dallas Renegades coach Bob Stoop had a brutal reaction to Landry Jones turning the ball over multiple times Sunday during a 27-20 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

In a video posted by the XFL, Stoops can be heard on a mic saying “no, oh my gosh” as soon as Landry threw his second interception. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the humorous moment below.

“NO, OH MY GOSH” Bob Stoops’ reaction to Landry Jones’ second interception of the game is the kind of access we all need pic.twitter.com/wJNYlgF8lx — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 1, 2020

That right there is the sound of a broken man. That’s a man whose spirit has just been crushed, and it’s hard to blame him.

Landry Jones threw three interceptions yesterday, and was pretty much just downright awful from start to finish.

“Get Landry Jones the FUCK outta here!” The Houston Roughnecks are ruthless ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/NeOax2kwYb — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) March 1, 2020

This is also another great part about the XFL. The coaches being mic’d up so that we can get their live reactions is an outstanding feature.

I want to hear their souls die. I want to know when they’re officially broken men, and it seems like Stoops got to that point yesterday as the Roughnecks beat him.

The ghosts came out early in the Texas Throwdown for Landry Jones pic.twitter.com/yDCjabVKX1 — XFL Football Official (@BarstoolXFL_) March 1, 2020

Let’s hope we continue to get content like this for a long time out of the XFL because it’s awesome.