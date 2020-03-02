EXCLUSIVE: Carter Page Calls For Reparations For Trump Allies Swept Up In Russia Investigation

Former Trump campaign associate Carter Page sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview on the Russia investigation and the aftermath.

Page is now calling for reparations for Trump allies who were swept up in the Russia investigation. (RELATED: FBI Failed To Disclose That Carter Page Was ‘Operational Contact’ For CIA, Was Given ‘Positive Assessment’.)

“I think the time has now come for Congress to pass legislation which provides some reparations for the countless Americans whose lives where upended by these criminal activities,” said Page.

Page also spoke about his new book titled “Abuse and Power: How an Innocent American Was Framed in an Attempted Coup Against the President.”

