REPORT: CBS Offered Peyton Manning Around $12 Million Annually To Be A Commentator

CBS reportedly made a serious run at Peyton Manning for NFL games, but he wasn’t interested.

According to The New York Post, the two-time Super Bowl champion was offered a broadcasting “contract that is believed to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million a year for five or six seasons.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately for CBS, he wasn’t interested in getting in the booth for even that kind of money.

Judging from the fact Manning turned down a deal that would have made him somewhere in the range of $12 million annually, I think it’s safe to say he’s not interested in broadcasting.

That’s truly a shame because he’d probably be awesome at it. He’s got the proper attitude, he’s got the pedigree, he’s got the knowledge and he’s pretty entertaining.

Would he be as entertaining as Tony Romo? No idea, but I’m sure he wouldn’t be too far behind. The man knows how to move the needle.

The fact he wouldn’t do it for a gigantic annual salary would seem to indicate he’s not interested.

I guess Manning is just kicking it in retirement, and I can’t blame it. He’s certainly earned it.