Chase Young Says He Doesn’t Want To ‘Waste Time Trying To Be A Combine Athlete’

Chase Young dropped an epic line during the NFL combine.

In a Twitter video posted Sunday by PFF, the former Ohio State star said, “I don’t want to waste time trying to be a combine athlete,” when talking about not participating at the combine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t want to waste time trying to be a combine athlete” Chase Young on skipping NFL combine workouts pic.twitter.com/LBRFE66ufk — PFF (@PFF) March 1, 2020

I agree with Young’s decision to not give a damn about the combine. The guy has more than enough tape out there for scouts to evaluate.

Is there anybody involved with football who doesn’t think he’s a superstar? I think the answer to that is obvious, and the answer is “no.”

Young might be the most dominant college football player on the defensive side of the ball I’ve ever seen.

What does he have to prove at the combine? It’s crystal clear that he’s an unstoppable force on the gridiron.

Wisconsin has one of the best offensive lines in the country, and he chewed them up in their first meeting.

Young is going to be a star for whatever team takes him in the NFL draft. I would bet everything I have on it.