District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s Husband Allegedly Threatens Protestors With A Gun

The husband of Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor appears to have aimed a gun at Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestors outside the couple’s home early Monday morning.

Police responded to the home of District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband, David Lacy, around 5:30 a.m. after somebody called in a report of a protest, Officer Lizeth Lomeli told the LA Times. It was during the course of this demonstration that one of the activists rang the DA’s doorbell only to be met with her husband brandishing what appears to be a handgun.

A prominent BLM supporter, Jasmyne Cannick, posted a video of the incident on Twitter, allegedly captured by a protestor who was standing on the Lacey’s front porch at the time if the confrontation. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Based Curriculum Teaches NYC Children To Choose Their Gender)

“Get off of my porch. I will shoot you. Get off of my porch. I don’t care who you are, get off of my porch right now. We’re calling the police right now,” Mr. Lacey can be heard saying in the video as he points what appears to be a gun at demonstrators who are heard but not seen in the footage.

#BREAKING This morning Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband pulled a gun out on Black Lives Matter activists who protested his wife in front of their house. @BLMLA pic.twitter.com/wnCFMMvaWV — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) March 2, 2020

This comes just one day before LA voters are set to choose their new district attorney. Lacey has held the position for two terms since 2012, but is widely viewed as less progressive than her challengers former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón and former Los Angeles County public defender Rachel Rossi, according to the LA Times.