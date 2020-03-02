Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Monster Dunk Against The Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down an absurd Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Greek Freak spun down the lane, elevated from an insane distance and slammed one home in impressive fashion.

This isn’t like any normal dunk. This is without a doubt one of the wildest dunks we’ve seen in awhile. Give it a watch below.

How is that even possible? Look at how far away he jumped from while being guarded! Giannis‘ arm looked like it could have touched the sky.

The fact we’re both humans and he’s capable of that is nothing short of mind-blowing.

What do you even do to defend that? It’s not like the Hornets weren’t playing defense. They definitely were, and it still didn’t matter.

Sometimes, there’s nothing you really can do, and I’d say that applies to trying to stop Giannis from getting to the rim.

Hell of a performance from the Milwaukee Bucks star.