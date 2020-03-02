$86 Million: Impeachment Gifted Trump Campaign’s Digital Fundraising ‘Juggernaut’ Its Biggest Month Since 2016

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised upwards of $86 million in February, making it the largest digital fundraising monthly haul since 2016.

Republicans raised more than $3 million per day for the entire month.

“President Trump continues to build momentum as people keep responding to his success his success of all Americans,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “With this unprecedented support, the President and the RNC are assembling an unstoppable juggernaut focused like a laser on November.”

The campaign has raised more than $600 million since the start of 2019 and currently has more than $225 million cash on hand. According to Monday’s announcement, the campaign has gathered more than 4 million voter contacts this cycle in conjunction with the RNC and authorized joint fundraising committees. (RELATED: RNC, Trump Pull In $154 Million In 4th Quarter Fundraising)

“Our record breaking fundraising success month after month speaks to the incredible enthusiasm we’re seeing for President Trump, and is fueling the greatest ground operations and grassroots army in history,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Monday morning. “The contrast in 2020 couldn’t be clearer — a continued American boon under President Trump, or a complete government takeover of our lives under any of these 2020 socialist candidates.”

Democrats also saw historic fundraising numbers in February.

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, the current delegate leader among 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates, announced Sunday that his campaign had pulled in $46.5 million in February, breaking his own monthly fundraising record set in January by more than $20 million.

“I think we are the strongest campaign to defeat Trump because of the nature of our grassroots movement,” Sanders added in an interview with CBS. “We will have more than enough money through individual contributions from the middle class and working families of this country to defeat Trump.”

Heading into Super Tuesday, Sanders holds 58 assigned delegates. Former Vice President Joe Biden is right on his heels. His victory Saturday in the South Carolina primary, his first time ever winning a presidential primary or caucus, brought his overall delegate count to 50.