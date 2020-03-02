Archie Miller Says Indiana Needs A ‘Don’t Give A Sh*t’ Attitude After Illinois Loss

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller had some blunt comments after losing to Illinois this past Sunday.

Indiana lost 67-66 to the Fighting Illini, and Miller directly addressed the situation and the mentality his team needs.

“You’ve got to have an attitude that quite frankly, you just don’t give a sh*t about nothing. When you go into the game, it is about competing and it is about playing as hard as you possibly can,” Miller said after the tough loss to Illinois, which has put Indiana’s tournament hopes in jeopardy.

“When you go into the game, it is about competing and it is about playing as hard as you possibly can.” Archie Miller sent a message yesterday, and @tsnmike and @stephenbardo give their thoughts ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/0ABVOwJm8Y — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 2, 2020

You can tell Miller is feeling the heat. You can watch the video, and it’s crystal clear Miller is starting to get a shade nervous.

He also should be nervous. He should be very nervous. Indiana’s hopes for a tournament berth are hanging by a thread.

They have remaining games against Minnesota and Wisconsin. That’s a tough task for the Hoosiers.

There’s a very real chance the Hoosiers lose both those games. If that happens, they might be NIT bound.

It’s time for Miller to get his team rolling or the seat he’s sitting on is going to get extremely hot.