Jeff Okudah Wasn’t Injured At The Combine, Performed Drills After Hitting His Head

Reports that former Ohio State star Jeff Okudah was hurt at the combine Sunday aren’t accurate.

Okudah had Twitter buzzing yesterday after taking a spill attempting to catch a ball during a drill. It quickly became a huge moment after there were reports that he was banged up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is why top prospects shouldn’t do these silly combine drills. Jeff Okudah got injured here, he had nothing to prove. pic.twitter.com/zyCAe4ciG1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 1, 2020

However, the reports aren’t true. According to Adam Schefter, Okudah wasn’t hurt when he hit his head and continued to perform drills.

Ohio St. CB Jeff Okudah was not injured during today’s Combine drills, despite hitting his head on the turf, per Okudah and his agent Damarius Bilbo. After Okudah banged his head, he came back and jumped a 41” vertical and a 11’3 broad. Next up is Ohio State’s March 25 Pro Day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2020

This is good news for Okudah. He’s the top cornerback prospect in the draft, and the last thing he needs is to get hurt at the combine.

Luckily, it sounds like Okudah is going to be just fine after hitting his head. He also had an impressive combine.

Overall, it was a great few days for the former Ohio State star.

We’ll see where he lands, but he’s definitely in play at number three for the Detroit Lions, and there’s about a 100% chance he’s the first cornerback off of the board.