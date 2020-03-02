Biden Appears To Forget Declaration Of Independence During Campaign Stop

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to forget the words to the preamble of the Declaration of Independence during a stump speech Monday in Texas.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Biden said. “All men and women created by you know, you know the thing.”

You can’t make this up…

pic.twitter.com/Hq6dLUbXLC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2020

The former vice president’s latest gaffe came on a day when the Democratic Party establishment appeared to coalesce around his candidacy, following Biden’s landslide victory in the South Carolina primary Tuesday night. (RELATED: Jorge Ramos Reminds Biden That Obama Administration Put Kids In Cages At The Border)

Biden is expected to get a boost on Super Tuesday after Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out.

Biden was roundly mocked on social media for appearing to forget America’s founding document.

“All men and women created by the.. by the.. you know, the thing?” pic.twitter.com/zURNcArObr — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 2, 2020