Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Says Their Marriage Inspired Him To ‘Explore’ His Sexuality

Actress Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich claimed his marriage has inspired him to “explore” his sexuality.

Laich opened up about his exploration during an episode of his podcast, “How Men Think,” shared on Saturday.

“Nothing dirty can exist between two people in love,” Laich said. “A big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality, and by that, I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight. I mean, in my sexual relationship, what is my sexuality and what am I craving, and what are my desires and what are my wife’s?”

“How can we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything?” he continued.

Laich claimed sexuality wasn’t a priority for him before his marriage to Hough. (RELATED: REPORT: Julianne Hough And Husband Brooks Laich ‘Spending Time Apart’ After Two Years Of Marriage)

“I woke up as an athlete, wanted to train, wanted to eat, sleep, rest, perform. Sexuality was way below all of that for the majority of my life,” Laich added.

As previously reported, Hough and Laich have used a sex coach in the past to spice up their sex life and participated in a sexual compatability test.

“When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” Hough said at the time. “By almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately.”