Miami Hurricanes Delayed Spring Practice So That D’Eriq King Could Attend His Father’s Funeral

The Miami Hurricanes will begin spring practice Monday, but it was supposed to get underway this weekend.

According to the Miami Herald, spring practice for the Hurricanes was supposed to start Saturday, but was pushed back so that D’Eriq King could attend his father’s funeral Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously our thoughts and prayers are with King and his whole family. It’s a nice gesture to push practice back so that he could attend his father’s funeral.

Having said that, the Hurricanes really didn’t have a choice. King is their new star quarterback after transferring from Houston.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking) on Jan 20, 2020 at 2:06pm PST

They don’t have room for mistakes, and they need to make sure he gets every single rep possible. When you have a player like him, you need to structure everything around him learning the offense.

Him missing multiple practices or pushing the date back is a simple decision. You push the date back. It’s not even a question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking) on Oct 10, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

Now, King and the Hurricanes will get underway Monday as they try to bounce back after a brutal 2019 campaign.

Fans of the program should be excited because he’s a hell of a player.