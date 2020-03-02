Mike Leach Tweets Photo Of Bigfoot Stamp

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was back to his usual antics with an early Monday morning tweet.

The legendary college football coach posted a tweet featuring a stamp of Bigfoot this morning and didn’t even feel it was necessary to write any kind of caption. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mike Leach’s love for Bigfoot and the paranormal is one of the best things about him. I know I usually heap praise him for his authenticity, and all of that is true too.

However, it’s truly incredible that he’s obsessed with mythical creatures that almost certainly don’t exist.

Imagine if Nick Saban was out here tweeting about the Loch Ness Monster or aliens. It’d never happen. However, Leach doesn’t even hesitate to stake the flames.

It’s only the start of March, the season is several months out and the eyes of the football world are still on Leach.

You just have to love it. There’s no way around it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 9, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

Just in case you didn’t already know, yes, I will be following the Bulldogs and Leach like a hawk this season. There’s no chance I’m missing out on any of this content.