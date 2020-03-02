New Zealand Bishop On Coronavirus: The World ‘Strayed Away From God,’ Blames Disease On ‘Satanic Spirits’

A Pentecostal pastor in New Zealand is making waves for his comments about coronavirus this week, saying among other things that God sometimes allows “pestilences and plagues and famines” to affect nations.

According to multiple New Zealand news outlets, Bishop Brian Tamaki claimed that humanity has “strayed away from God,” and that may be a part of the spread of coronavirus.

“There have from time to time been judgments on nations, and it’s clear right through the Bible, the word of God, that sometimes God allows those pestilences and plagues and famines,” Tamaki told The NZHerald.

“When people remove and replace God, then those judgments were a way of getting attention back again and saying that he is the one true God.”

He also told his followers that they would be safe from the virus because of their belief, citing Pslams 91.

“Satan has control of atmospheres unless you’re a born-again, Jesus-loving, bible-believing, Holy Ghost-filled, tithe-paying believer,” he said, according to New Zealand news site Stuff. He also warned about invisible “Satanic spirits.”

On Twitter, Tamaki cited the Stuff report and said that the full version of his sermon “puts it into context.”

Coronavirus: Brian Tamaki blames Satanic airborne demons, drinking of bat’s blood | https://t.co/jXLY9AS2f8…Full Version of message puts it into context..I said it was Gods perspective on Pestilences/Plagues and His Protection for You https://t.co/KUb1TSlGjW — Bishop Brian Tamaki (@BishopTamaki) March 1, 2020

He also responded to the NZHerald article and to an Anglican vicar who condemned his comments. Tamaki doubled down, saying his words were “Good nd Right (sic).”

“This Vicar is Off,” he added.

Brian Tamaki’s coronavirus comments slammed as ‘dangerous’ by Anglican vicar – NZ Herald..No they are Good nd Right Words..This Vicar is Off..Ps 91:5-10 is self explanatory..its weather you believe or not..Better than Panic nd Fear. https://t.co/GLVOC68Jp6 — Bishop Brian Tamaki (@BishopTamaki) March 2, 2020

In another tweet, he said that the Corona viruses and others “wont be the last..There is connection to Biblical Pestilences God allowed when Nations Rejected or Replaced him.”

I will bring Revelation nd Insight into Global Pandemic spread of The Novel Coronavirus and other Viruses before.They wont be the last..There is connection to Biblical Pestilences God allowed when Nations Rejected or Replaced him.10am DC Auck..25 Druces rd. pic.twitter.com/ZSGEqp76ME — Bishop Brian Tamaki (@BishopTamaki) February 29, 2020

Coronavirus originated in China last year, and has steadily spread across the world, including to the United States, where the virus has already become deadly.

President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head the task force to take on Corona in the U.S. last week. (RELATED: Traveler ‘Cleared’ Of Coronavirus Appears On Fox News, Coughs On Child While Saying ‘It Is Contagious’)