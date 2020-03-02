Politics

New Zealand Bishop On Coronavirus: The World ‘Strayed Away From God,’ Blames Disease On ‘Satanic Spirits’

Church. Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Justin Caruso Contributor
Font Size:

A Pentecostal pastor in New Zealand is making waves for his comments about coronavirus this week, saying among other things that God sometimes allows “pestilences and plagues and famines” to affect nations.

According to multiple New Zealand news outlets, Bishop Brian Tamaki claimed that humanity has “strayed away from God,” and that may be a part of the spread of coronavirus.

“There have from time to time been judgments on nations, and it’s clear right through the Bible, the word of God, that sometimes God allows those pestilences and plagues and famines,” Tamaki told The NZHerald.

“When people remove and replace God, then those judgments were a way of getting attention back again and saying that he is the one true God.”

He also told his followers that they would be safe from the virus because of their belief, citing Pslams 91.

“Satan has control of atmospheres unless you’re a born-again, Jesus-loving, bible-believing, Holy Ghost-filled, tithe-paying believer,” he said, according to New Zealand news site Stuff. He also warned about invisible “Satanic spirits.”

On Twitter, Tamaki cited the Stuff report and said that the full version of his sermon “puts it into context.”

He also responded to the NZHerald article and to an Anglican vicar who condemned his comments. Tamaki doubled down, saying his words were “Good nd Right (sic).”

“This Vicar is Off,” he added.

In another tweet, he said that the Corona viruses and others “wont be the last..There is connection to Biblical Pestilences God allowed when Nations Rejected or Replaced him.”

Coronavirus originated in China last year, and has steadily spread across the world, including to the United States, where the virus has already become deadly.

President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head the task force to take on Corona in the U.S. last week. (RELATED: Traveler ‘Cleared’ Of Coronavirus Appears On Fox News, Coughs On Child While Saying ‘It Is Contagious’)