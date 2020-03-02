Peter Weber Clarifies If He Actually Fell In Love With 3 Women On ‘The Bachelor’

“Bachelor” Peter Weber claimed he did fall in love with three of the women during his time filming the reality TV show.

Weber didn’t understand why fans were upset after he said he was in love with all three of the remaining women on “The Bachelor” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Monday.

“If I wasn’t feeling that way, I wouldn’t have said it,” Weber told Lauren Zima at the taping of “Women Tell All.”

“I’ve always been a firm believer that the heart wants what it wants, and I think this experience for sure has shown me that there’s not just one soulmate out there,” he added. “I think at some point in my life, I used to think that, and I’ve definitely been able to give my heart to more than one person. So, it’s possible.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tells Peter Weber She Might Leave If He Has Sex With Other Women)

The three women Weber has fallen in love with are Victoria F., Hannah Ann and Madison. Although, Weber’s relationship with Madison might be done after he was intimate with the other girls on the show.

It’s totally true that you can fall in love with more than one person, but does it make sense to be in love with three people all at the same time? It doesn’t to me.