REPORT: Redskins Told Tua Tagovailoa They Want To Draft Him To Compete With Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Redskins are apparently taking a very hard look at drafting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Redskins drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round last year, and they hold the second pick this year. Most people think they're going to take defensive end Chase Young, but they might be looking to beef up the quarterback room instead.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Redskins told the former Alabama superstar that they want to draft him to compete with second year passer Dwayne Haskins.

Their source told them, “They felt like Dwayne was not the guy right now. They want to bring in Tua, just get it going and compete.”

This would be a wild and bold move, but it shouldn’t be too shocking. The reality of the situation is that Tua probably has a higher ceiling than Dwayne Haskins if he’s healthy.

Haskins might have a stronger arm, but Tua is a much better athlete and he has pinpoint accuracy.

The real question is what will the Redskins due with Haskins if they pull the trigger on Tua at number two.

Do they keep him on the roster or do they try to trade him like the Cardinals did with Josh Rosen? You’d have to imagine the trade market for him would be substantial, and there’s no point in just keeping a guy like that on the bench.

It should be fun to watch this all play out over the next couple months. Embrace the chaos, folks. This is what makes the NFL offseason so much fun.