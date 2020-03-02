REVIEW: ‘The Outsider’ Is Chilling In New Episode ‘Tigers And Bears’

The latest episode of “The Outsider” on HBO was chilling with “Tigers and Bears” late Sunday night.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

I can’t get over how chilling, dark and incredible the episode from last night was. The whole thing boils down to the boogeyman’s location being tracked to a cave system. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

It was the same cave system that took the lives of several people from the town decades ago, which we see in a series of flashbacks.

With El Coco’s location pinpointed, Ralph, Holly and the rest of the crew decide they’re going to try to take this thing out while it’s weak.

There’s just one major problem. Whatever Claude knows, the boogeyman also knows. That’s a pretty big issue because his brother told him where Ralph and Holly were headed.

In the closing moments of the show, Jack is locked and loaded on the police as they arrive. Right before the credits rolled, he smoked one of them with a rifle.

The good guys are now trapped and Jack has them in his sights. I can’t remember the last time I got to the end of an episode and was amped like I was last night.

My pulse was through the roof. I couldn’t get over how good the episode was. Now, we just have one left before “The Outsider” is over.

If you’re not watching the HBO hit, then you’re missing out because it’s truly one of the best shows I’ve ever seen.