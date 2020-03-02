EXCLUSIVE: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Hosts Annual Trailblazer Event Honoring Black Conservatives

The Republican National Committee (RNC) hosted its annual Trailblazer Awards on Wednesday night, honoring African-American conservatives who helped advance the party’s agenda throughout the year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss the celebration and answer a variety of questions about the state of the Republican Party, as well as what to expect in 2020.

The Daily Caller also spoke to a few attendees of the Trailblazer Awards who shared their experiences with being young conservatives supporting President Donald Trump.

McDaniel has continued to lead the committee to historic fundraising numbers, giving the party hope for the 2020 elections.

