Sunny Hostin Slams Bernie Sanders For Skipping Out On Selma: ‘He Seems To Get It Wrong Over And Over Again’

Sunny Hostin took issue with independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders after he skipped Sunday’s memorial bridge-crossing in Selma, Alabama.

Noting that the other 2020 Democratic candidates had attended, Hostin argued on Monday’s “The View” that Sanders’ absence was just one more example that when it came to racial inequality, “he seems to get it wrong, over and over again.” (RELATED: ‘That’s My Point’: Alan Dershowitz Gets Sunny Hostin To Help Him Argue Against Impeachment Witnesses)

WATCH:

Hostin, who has often been critical of the fact that Sanders only adopts the label “Democrat” to run for president, contrasted the Vermont Senator’s absence with the presence of Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“They were all there except for Bernie,” Hostin explained. “And that was shocking to me just because, you know, one, I think Lewis, you know, he’s a lion. We all know that, such a statesman. He echoed Biden’s vision by saying we’re fighting for the soul of America, right? But also, if you’re Bernie Sanders you’ve got to go to this kind of thing and —”

“That’s why he got 14%,” Meghan McCain cut in. “In South Carolina.”

“This was a seminal moment in the United States history and it seems to me to that he’s always very concerned seemingly about income inequality but when he comes to racial inequality he seems to get it wrong — he seems to get it wrong over and over again,” Hostin continued. And yes, racial inequality does lead to income inequality but you got to give credit where credit is due, you know.”