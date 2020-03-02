The Citadel Will Use XFL Rules For Their Spring Game

The Citadel will embrace XFL rules for the team’s spring game.

According to ESPN, the FCS football program will use the XFL’s overtime, kickoff, PAT and double forward pass rules when the game happens March 7 in Charleston. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a fascinating decision from The Citadel. College football isn’t going to adopt XFL rules anytime soon.

That’s just not going to happen, and anybody who thinks it will happen is delusional. Having said that, The Citadel using the rules for their spring game is a sign the rules changes are popular.

Not only are the XFL rules changes popular, but they also focus on player safety. Most specifically, the kickoffs have become much safer with the players lined up only five yards apart.

If there’s one rule the NFL and college football adopt, the kickoff rule is most certainly going to end up at the top of the list.

We’ll see how the college players like it in the spring game for The Citadel, but the fact they’re even experimenting with XFL rules is a positive sign for Vince McMahon’s league.