Watch The Preview For ‘The Outsider’ Season Finale ‘Must/Can’t’

The preview for “The Outsider” season finale “Must/Can’t” is out, and it looks incredible.

The HBO hit show’s official Twitter account tweeted the video Monday, and it has my expectations through the roof. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

View this post on Instagram Stay out of her way. A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:00am PST

In the short preview, we can see Ralph and Holly pinned down by Jack’s sniper fire and we also see them in the caves.

In the closing seconds where can hear Holly ask “what is your name?” Presumably, she’s asking the boogeyman the question.

Give it a watch below. It’s awesome.

An outsider knows an outsider. The season finale of #TheOutsiderHBO starts Sunday at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/QlOMZcJQWM — The Outsider (@TheOutsiderHBO) March 2, 2020

I can’t wait for Sunday night. I absolutely can’t wait. “The Outsider” has been one of the best shows I’ve ever seen, and we have one episode left.

I could run through a wall with excitement right now. What is going to happen? There are so many different possibilities!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Mar 1, 2020 at 5:00pm PST

Ralph and Holly coming face to face with El Coco is going to be a chilling moment in the finale. We’re going to find out how this journey ends Sunday night on HBO.

Let’s get after it!