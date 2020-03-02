7 Things Tom Steyer Could Have Done With The $250 Million He Wasted On His Failed Campaign

California businessman and environmentalist Tom Steyer ended his presidential campaign Saturday night following a third place finish in South Carolina’s Democratic primary.

Steyer launched a long-shot campaign in July, becoming one of 29 Democrats to run for president, of which five remain. Over the course of his nearly eight months in the race, Steyer spent over $250 million of his own money, according to Open Secrets. In other words, Steyer spent roughly 1/6th of his net worth to earn zero delegates. Steyer has been criticized for spending hundreds of millions of dollars in a doomed effort to win the presidency.

“A lot of Democrats feel as though it’s time for Steyer to get out,” Democratic operative Karen Finney told NBC News. “There’s a real frustration that his money could be spent helping us win because it’s pretty obvious to most people that there’s just not a path for him. And Democrats are becoming increasingly anxious that it’s time to start coalescing.”

Former aid to Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and liberal Fox News commentator Christopher Hahn told the Daily Caller last week that Steyer’s campaign was an “ego trip,” echoing criticisms from other liberals that the California billionaire was engaged in a vanity campaign.

So, what else could Steyer have spent his money on?

School Lunch Debt: While there are varying statistics about school lunch debt, 75% of American school districts reported lunch debt last year, according to CNN. The average median lunch debt for a school district in the U.S. is $2,500, but some districts have reported debts as high as $856,000. Steyer could have paid off all that debt, dozens of times over, but decided to run for president instead. (RELATED: Colleges And Universities Are Creating A Lost Generation Of Americans)

The WNBA: Steyer could have bought the entire WNBA for the money he spent on his campaign. The WNBA generates roughly $60 million a year, and Steyer spent that more than four times over in his failed presidential bid. (RELATED: Democrats Unanimous As House Passes Bill Forcing Schools To Let Male Athletes Compete In Girls’ Sports)

McDonalds: Steyer could have bough a lot of fast food for the money he spent on his campaign. The average price of a McDonald’s Big Mac in the U.S. is $3.99, which means Steyer could have bought more than 62 million big macs with the money he spent on his campaign. 62 million big macs or zero delegates. Which would you rather have?

The National Endowment Of The Arts: The National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) cost U.S. taxpayers over $150 million years. The NEA has been a lightning rod for conservative criticism, and its funding has been targeted in several of President Donald Trump’s budget proposals. Liberals frequently defend the NEA’s funding against proposed budget cuts, arguing that its important for the federal government to fund arts programs and scholarships. However, the federal government wouldn’t need to fund the NEA if liberal billionaires like Steyer stepped up to the plate instead. The NEA could be fully funded with just 60% of the money Steyer spent to secure zero delegates in the Democratic primary. (National Endowment For Arts And Humanities Gives Millions To Universities)

Medical Bills: The average American spends more than $10,000 a year on health care, which means that Steyer could have paid off the medical bills of more than 24,000 Americans with the money he spent on his long-shot campaign. Steyer’s campaign website stated that “Every American has the Right to Health Care,” and that “costs are simply too high,” but it’s hard to see how Steyer’s campaign benefited those struggling to pay their medical bills. The money he spent to fund his campaign sure would have, though. (RELATED: Latest Budget Deal A Tough Pill To Swallow For Conservatives)

Houses: The median house in the U.S. costs $226,800, according to Business Insider. This means Steyer could have bought more than 1,100 houses with the money he spent to earn a total of zero delegates in the Democratic primary. The un-sheltered homeless population in the U.S. is roughly 200,000, many of whom reside in Steyer’s home state of California. More than 150,000 of America’s homeless reside in California, and Steyer could have sheltered many of them with the money he spent on his presidential bid.

Other Candidates: Finally, if Steyer wanted to fund a presidential campaign, he could have funded one that actually had a chance to win. The Democratic establishment has been fretting about stopping Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Steyer’s funds would have greatly benefited another candidate, such as former Vice President Joe Biden. Steyer’s candidacy also likely prevented Biden from finishing with over 50% of the vote Saturday in South Carolina. Biden won with a whopping 48.4% of the vote, but Steyer finished third with over 11% of the vote. Steyer’s candidacy probably cost Biden a few delegates Saturday night.