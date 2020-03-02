Tucker Carlson: Sanders A ‘Liar’ And ‘Hypocrite’ On Climate Change

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and conservative author Mark Steyn agreed Monday night that Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is “a hypocrite” when it comes to climate change.

“What a hypocrite he is. What a foolish old hypocrite, a liar” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I have to ask you about Bernie Sanders,” Carson said to Steyn. “He’s promising a $16 trillion green New Deal because he cares so deeply about climate. It’s an ‘existential crisis.’ He doesn’t really care about the actual environment and so he flies private constantly,” Carlson said, adding that Sanders actually attempted to get on the wrong private jet last weekend. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says Abortion Will Help Fight Climate Change)

“I initially sympathized,” Steyn said, “I thought one of the reasons he’s so hunched was from having to bend down to get into the little pathetic US Air Northwest Continental TWA puddle jumper up to Burlington [Vermont],” Steyn said, adding that he was misinformed and that Sanders has been flying high for years and eschewing land travel.

“In fact he was doing it when he was just a Vermont congressman. He’d actually take private planes from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Burlington, Vermont, which is ridiculous. Because it’s like a couple hours in the car. You can stick it on cruise control. The road is empty, and read the Communist Manifesto all the way home,” Steyn said, adding that the “the Green New Deal is ridiculous.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Doubles Down On Castro Comments By Defending Communist China)

Sanders has spent over $1.2 million on private air travel during in the last four months.

He claims his $16 Green New Deal plan will create 20 million jobs.