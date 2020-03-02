Latest Bracketology Projections Have Wisconsin As A 5 Or A 6 Seed In March Madness

Wisconsin has moved up big time in the latest March Madness bracket projections.

After wins over Michigan and Minnesota, the Badgers are now a five seed in the projections from USA Today and ESPN. CBS Sports and NBC Sports have them as a six seed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 1, 2020 at 5:53pm PST

I guess people are starting to notice us after our hell of an impressive six-game winning streak. We’re 19-10, and have a bunch of big wins.

A couple months ago, I’m not even sure we were a lock for the tournament. We were right on the fringe. Now, we’re a lock with two games remaining.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:02pm PST

The good news for Wisconsin is that we can also probably inch up another slot or two by the time this whole thing is done.

If we beat Northwestern and Indiana to close the regular season and get a couple wins the B1G tournament, then we’re going to be golden by Selection Sunday.

View this post on Instagram ???? best shooter in the country A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 1, 2020 at 8:21pm PST

What a wild season it’s been, and now it’s time to close out strong and improve our position in the tournament field.

Props to this team for never giving up and just getting the job done.