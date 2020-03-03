‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Donates $100,000 To Combat Homelessness In Los Angeles

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek donated big bucks to a charity combating hunger and homelessness in Los Angeles.

Trebek donated $100,000 to Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, according to a report published by Fox News.

“Homelessness is a serious problem,” Trebek told Fox News in a statement. “I wanted to do something, so I researched this charity, visited their facility, and personally saw the good work they are doing, and wanted to help. I hope others will do what they can as well.”

The organization is “a faith-based independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that does not discriminate based on gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation or lack thereof.”

The founder of the organization told TMZ that Trebek has been a donor multiple times over the years, but donated more after requesting a tour of the North Hollywood shelter. (RELATED: REPORT: Alex Trebek Has No Plans To Quit ‘Jeopardy!’ Amid Pancreatic Cancer Battle’)

The donation comes as Trebek continues to battle his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Trebek truly is a straight up ‘King.’ You’re lying if you say he doesn’t inspire you. He’s still hosting “Jeopardy,” which he’s been doing since 1984, while enduring chemotherapy treatments. Trebek is also the most positive person I have ever seen.

He’s suffering through chemotherapy side effects, yet plans to continue to host until he truly can’t anymore. Now, he’s donating large sums of money to help other people? A true hero.