Athlon Names Trevor Lawrence The Best Returning Player In College Football

Athlon has named Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence the best returning player in all of college football.

The popular sports publication wrote the following in part when explaining the decision:

In addition to his success through the air, Lawrence utilized his mobility more often in 2019, which included a 107-yard performance against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Through two years at Clemson, Lawrence has passed for 6,945 yards, accounted for 76 overall scores, and is 25-1 as the team’s starting quarterback.

It’s really hard to disagree with Athlon’s assessment of the situation on this one. The only player who could have challenged Lawrence for the top spot was Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and he checked in at second.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

Lawrence is going to be the first pick in the 2021 draft, and he’s probably the best quarterback prospect I’ve seen in my life. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When you look at Clemson’s absurd amount of success in the past two seasons, you can’t overstate the role Lawrence has played.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:04pm PST

Yes, the Tigers have been loaded all over the roster and Dabo Swinney is a great coach. Nobody is debating the Tigers have an embarrassing amount of riches.

Having said that, Lawrence’s arm has carried Clemson to impressive heights. When he lit up Alabama for the title his freshman year, I couldn’t believe what I was watching.

Now, he’s entering his junior season, which will almost certainly end up being his final one with the program.

There’s nothing that terrifies defenses more than watching him cock it back and let it fly downfield. Good luck to the ACC.

They’re going to need it!