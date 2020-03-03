‘I Thought Thanos Was Trump But Apparently It’s Bernie Sanders’: CNN Anchor Compares Sanders To Marvel Villain

A CNN analyst likened Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to a Marvel super villain Tuesday during a conversation with anchor Alisyn Camerota who compared the new endorsements of former Vice President Joe Biden to the “Avengers” super hero team.

During Tuesday’s morning show “New Day,” Camerota noted the endorsements of former candidates such as Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg were similar to the formation of the “Avengers” super hero team from Marvel’s latest film “Endgame.” CNN analyst Wajahat Ali then piggybacked off of Camerota’s analogy, likening Sanders to the films super villain “Thanos.”

“It was great modern avengers coming together, we’re talking about avengers, it was all of them combined together to get the stones from Thanos,” said Ali. “I thought Thanos was Trump, but apparently it’s Bernie Sanders.” (RELATED: Here’s How The DNC Is Trying To Railroad Bernie Sanders)

WATCH:



Ali added, “Right now this is a last ditch effort to prop up Joe Biden, who let’s be honest, had a very flagging campaign so far, disappointing, but he came through last second in South Carolina, resurrected his campaign, got $10 million on the weekend, and he’s going to be competitive.”

“I think Bernie is going to get the delegate edge,” he continued.

The Vermont senator currently remains at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket with the most delegates and an average support of 26%, according to RealClearPolitics.