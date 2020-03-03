Cody Simpson Addresses Rumor Miley Cyrus Is Pregnant

Musician Cody Simpson addressed a rumor that actress Miley Cyrus was pregnant.

Simpson shut down the rumor with a joke during an appearance on Australia’s “Today” on Monday.

“Oh yeah, I’ve been pregnant for years apparently,” Simpson quipped.

Simpson, who has been dating Cyrus since October, went on to talk about how he deals with people constantly discussing his personal life.

"You've just gotta take it in stride," he said. "What I try to do is just focus on my work and what's important to me, and for me that's my work and my music. The rest just kind of comes along with it. It's all part of it. You just have to take it in stride and be cool with it."

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has been hit with pregnancy rumors. In January of 2019, Cyrus was rumored to be pregnant with then-husband Liam Hemsworth’s child. The “Slide Away” singer addressed the rumors herself on Twitter by sharing a photo with an egg photoshopped over her stomach.

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” …. we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’ …. we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives….,” she wrote. “Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

I love that both Simpson and Cyrus have found ways to light-heartedly deal with the gossip that surrounds their lives. They could easily be nasty towards the media, but they always find a way to be the bigger person.