Editorial

Dallas Renegades Offensive Coordinator Hal Mumme Broke His Leg Against The Houston Roughnecks, Continued To Coach

Hal Mumme (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JoeJHoyt/status/1234632567258779649)

Hal Mumme (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JoeJHoyt/status/1234632567258779649)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Dallas Renegades offensive coordinator Hal Mumme broke his leg Sunday during a 27-20 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

Mumme was involved in a collision with Cameron Artis-Payne during the action, and he took a very dirty spill to the ground. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we’re learning he was actually pretty hurt. The Renegades announced that Mumme coached the rest of the game with a broken leg.

Is this dude a football guy or what? Mumme gets his leg crushed against the Roughnecks, and doesn’t quit.

He just kept trying to call plays to get a win. Dallas might not have gotten the win, but the fact Mumme kept coaching is awesome.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dallas Renegades (@xflrenegades) on

You don’t just throw in the towel when you have a broken leg in the XFL. You fight to the bitter and bloody end.

That’s how the XFL works.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dallas Renegades (@xflrenegades) on

Mumme is the kind of guy I want in a foxhole next to me when the bullets start flying. Anybody who keeps coaching with a broken leg is a hell of a warrior.

If you’re not loving the XFL, then that’s on you because this is awesome.