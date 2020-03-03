Dallas Renegades Offensive Coordinator Hal Mumme Broke His Leg Against The Houston Roughnecks, Continued To Coach

Dallas Renegades offensive coordinator Hal Mumme broke his leg Sunday during a 27-20 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

Mumme was involved in a collision with Cameron Artis-Payne during the action, and he took a very dirty spill to the ground.

The @XFLRenegades confirm that OC Hal Mumme broke his leg last night on this collision with Cameron Artis-Payne. That means he spent 2.5 quarters calling plays from the sideline with the injury. @SportsDayDFW pic.twitter.com/S3mg0NgxFh — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 3, 2020

Now, we’re learning he was actually pretty hurt. The Renegades announced that Mumme coached the rest of the game with a broken leg.

Is this dude a football guy or what? Mumme gets his leg crushed against the Roughnecks, and doesn’t quit.

He just kept trying to call plays to get a win. Dallas might not have gotten the win, but the fact Mumme kept coaching is awesome.

You don’t just throw in the towel when you have a broken leg in the XFL. You fight to the bitter and bloody end.

That’s how the XFL works.

Mumme is the kind of guy I want in a foxhole next to me when the bullets start flying. Anybody who keeps coaching with a broken leg is a hell of a warrior.

If you’re not loving the XFL, then that’s on you because this is awesome.