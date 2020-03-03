Democratic Establishment Moves Against Bernie

On today’s podcast we get into the Godfather-esque culling of the field by the Democratic Party establishment to bolster Joe Biden against Bernie Sanders. Also, Biden makes another embarrassing gaffe, Democrats politicize coronavirus, and Chris Matthews is out at MSNBC.

First Tom Steyer dropped out, the Pete Buttigieg, now Amy Klobuchar has quit, all right before Super Tuesday. Why now? Because the Democratic Party establishment is moving to consolidate support for Joe Biden to counter the rise of Bernie Sanders. Will it work? Can Biden hold it together long enough to win, or at least make sure Sanders doesn’t get enough delegates to win? The former Vice President got off to a rock start on that front, making a major, embarrassing gaffe on the same day he gained the support of former rivals. We cover it all.

As Democrats insist it’s Republicans who are politicizing coronavirus, we have a montage of them doing just that themselves.

Finally, Chris Matthews is out at MSNBC. At one point, Hardball was must see TV – an honest and engaging news discussion program where all opinions were welcome and respected. It devolved into a left-wing choir-preaching show, like the rest of the network, and became unwatchable. None of that was a problem for the brass at the network, but when Matthews fell out of favor with the liberal mob, he had to go. We have the story.

