Former WWE Champion ‘Kane’ Discusses Trump And WrestleMania 36

Republican Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox County, Tennessee, joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to talk about President Donald Trump and wrestling.

Jacobs is a former WWE champion that went by the name of ‘Kane’ in the ring. The Knox County Mayor discussed some tongue-in-cheek WWE scenarios as well as his thoughts on the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. Jacobs also took time to express his approval for WWE stars John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson. The champion also commended the women of WWE their impact on the success of World Wrestling Entertainment. (RELATED: REPORT: Vince McMahon Is Willing To Lose $375 Million Upfront On The XFL)

WATCH:

In the meantime, let us know in the comments who YOU want to see us interview in our next video.

This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.