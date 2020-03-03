Harry Styles Shares Terrifying Details Of Being Mugged At Knifepoint

Musician Harry Styles revealed details about being mugged at knifepoint in the U.K.

Styles, who was mugged in London on Valentine’s Day, shared more about the encounter during Howard Stern’s radio show Sunday.

“I was robbed on Valentine’s Day. That’s what you get for being single these days, I guess,” Styles said. “I should have had other plans. I was home, I’m about five minutes from home. I’m walking up and I see this group of guys and they’ve all got, like, hoods up and their faces covered. I turn my music off, and I’m walking up the street and I keep kind of turning around and the guys crossed the road. And I’m like, ‘That’s weird.'”

“I think I’m about to get robbed,” he recalled.

The guys pressed Styles for weed and money. (RELATED: Harry Styles Will Broadcast First Performance Of ‘Fine Line’ Live)

“So the guy’s like, ‘Hey, can we talk to you for a minute?’ And there’s nobody around, so I’m like, ‘Sure,'” the “Adore You” singer recounted. “And he’s like, ‘Do you smoke weed?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And he goes, ‘Do you want some weed?’ And I thought, ‘No.’ And then he was like, ‘What have you got on you?'”

Another guy demanded Styles unlock his phone and flashed a knife to get him to comply. The pop star claimed he ran from the robbers as soon as he had the opportunity to do so.

