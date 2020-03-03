Biden Filmed Sniffing Baby On Super Tuesday In Viral Video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was filmed sniffing a baby in Oakland, California on Super Tuesday.

Footage of the former vice president’s very public sniff was captured and posted to Twitter by New York Times national politics reporter Katie Glueck.

From earlier today: Biden greets a baby in Oakland pic.twitter.com/BwJRe05utZ — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) March 3, 2020

Biden’s personal space faux pas made news in 2019 after several women, led by former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores, came forward to accuse him of smelling hair and other forms of inappropriate touching.

“I felt him get closer to me from behind,” Flores wrote in New York Magazine, describing a 2014 incident at a campaign rally. “He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, ‘I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it.'”

A 2017 speech surfaced in December showing Biden describing how he would allow children to play with his wet leg hair when he was a lifeguard.

"I got a lot of — I got hairy legs that turn … blonde in the sun," he said in the video. "And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again. They'd look at it."

The former vice president’s video quickly went viral and brought out plenty of critics on Twitter:

