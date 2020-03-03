Joe Biden Wins Virginia On Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden received enough votes to declare victory in the commonwealth of Virginia on Super Tuesday, one day after receiving several big-name endorsements.
With 99 delegates at stake in the state, CNN and MSNBC called Virginia in favor of Biden. This comes after Biden picked up the support of former presidential candidates, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O’ Rourke.
(Developing…)