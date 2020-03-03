Joe Burrow Says He Prepares ‘Better Than Anybody Else,’ Acknowledges His ‘Physical Traits Are Limited’

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow thinks his ability to prepare is one of his best assets.

According to a Monday report from UPI, the Heisman winner and projected first overall pick said the following during the combine when talking about what sets him apart:

I think it’s my mental capacity in the game. I prepare better than anybody else. My physical traits are limited compared to some of the guys here. Everyone can see it. I have to be smarter. I have to prepare better and I have to know what’s happening before it happens so I can play fast.

This is the kind of stuff you have to put a premium on if you’re a coach or scout. Players who put in the extra time and effort into the preparation are players who generally succeed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can make up for what you lack in physical tools if you’re a nerd who loves studying film. Russell Wilson has been preaching this for years.

There’s no position where preparation matters more than quarterback. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Quarterbacks are the generals on the field. They have to be able to lead the entire offense and know what every single player on their side of the ball is supposed to be doing.

You can have all the physical tools in the world and still fail if you don’t put in the time to get ready. Burrow might not be the fastest or strongest quarterback option, but he’s damn smart.

I have no doubt he’ll be just fine at the next level, and I look forward to seeing what he does. The Bengals are getting a hell of a player and competitor if they end up drafting him.