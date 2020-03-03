Joe Lundardi Moves Wisconsin Up To A 4 Seed In ESPN’s Bracketology

Wisconsin continues to move up the seed line for the NCAA tournament.

ESPN originally had the Badgers slotted as a five seed following their Sunday night win over Minnesota at home, and now they’ve inched up even further in Joe Lundardi’s bracket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lundardi tweeted late Monday afternoon that he’d bumped Wisconsin up to a four seed, and had them as the 16th best team in the tournament.

It’s truly crazy how far this team has come since we were 13-10 just a couple months back. It looked like we were going to struggle to make the tournament.

Now, we’re just cruising up the field. The craziest thing is a three seed is very much still in play for my beloved Badgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 3:02pm PST

With remaining games against Northwestern and Indiana, we still can finish the regular season 21-10. After that, we have the B1G tournament ahead of us.

If we make it Sunday and win our final regular season games, I find it hard to believe we don’t get a three seed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:11pm PST

Even if we win out and only make the semi-finals, we still should get no worse than a four seed. Anybody who says they saw this coming is a liar.

Even I didn’t think we’d be as high as a three or a four seed. I never worried about making the tournament. I knew we’d take care of business, but it’d be a stretch to say I was confident Wisconsin would be a top 16 team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 11:56am PST

Now, there’s still work to do. Indiana and Northwestern aren’t going to just rollover and die. We need to play good basketball.

I’m confident we’ll get it done. Tune in Wednesday night on BTN to watch us play the Wildcats!