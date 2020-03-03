John Bolton’s Book Delayed As White House Continues Its Review

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s upcoming book release is now delayed by two months as the White House continues its review, according to Bolton’s publisher.

The book, titled “The Room Where It Happened,” was intended to see a March 17 release according to publisher Simon & Schuster. It is now set to be published on May 12.

Bolton’s upcoming book has caused controversy over the past few months. The National Security Council said in January that it was not allowed to be published at the time because of the “significant amounts” of classified information the book contained, the Wall Street Journal reported.

President Donald Trump has attacked the upcoming publication as “a nasty & untrue book.” Bolton, who resigned from his former position Sept. 10, 2019, said in February that he did not want the book to be “suppressed.”

“This is an effort to write history,” Bolton previously said. “We’ll have to see what comes out of the censorship.” The White House responded by saying that it was not trying to censor the book.

“The Room Where It Happened” is said to contain allegations by the former National Security Advisor regarding Ukraine. Bolton accused Trump of intentionally freezing aid to Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Trump has denied Bolton’s allegations and was cleared during an impeachment trial in February after over four months debate. (RELATED: House Managers Claim Trump Wasn’t Acquitted Because Senate Impeachment Trial Was Unfair)