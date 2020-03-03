Jonathan Taylor, Justin Herbert Named 2 Big Winners At The NFL Combine

The NFL combine is in the books, and Jonathan Taylor and Justin Herbert left an impression.

The NFL's official Twitter account tweeted out some winners from the scouting event, and the former Wisconsin star and Oregon quarterback were right at the top.

Justin Herbert probably made himself some nice money from the combine. He showed an incredibly nice touch throwing the ball, and he ran a sub-4.70 40, which is very nice for a quarterback.

I don’t think most people understand how athletic Justin Herbert is. Wisconsin has one of the best defenses in America, and he ran all over it in the Rose Bowl.

There are certainly some questions about whether or not he’s ready for the NFL game, but there shouldn’t be any question about his arm strength and his feet.

As for Taylor, his 4.39 40 time was literally the talk of the event when it happened. He went out and showed that he’s not just an elite running back, but he has seriously elite speed.

Taylor was probably a fringe first round pick going into the combine. That 40 time alone might have locked up his first round position.

4.39 (adjusted) for Jonathan Taylor. #USF fans remember him, right? 135 rushing yards, 2 TD on 16 carries. Also had his first 2 TD receptions of his career. Remember? 49-0, #Wisconsin. They were the team with a competent offense. #NFLCombinepic.twitter.com/5WHgy1aREm — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) February 29, 2020

There were obviously a lot of impressive performances over the past few days, but I think it’s safe to say Taylor and Herbert really impressed scouts and executives across the league.

Something tells me both of them will be day one guys when the draft gets under way in April in Las Vegas.