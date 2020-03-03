LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Won’t Get His ‘Man Body’ Until He’s In His Early-20s Because His Mom Is White

LaVar Ball thinks LaMelo is going to need a few years to physically mature because his mom is white.

The head of the Ball family appeared on the FS1 show “Undisputed” early Tuesday, and had an outrageous take about his son growing into his body. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Dec 31, 2019 at 3:02pm PST

Skip Bayless asked how old he’d be before getting his “man body,” and LaVar said it won’t happen until his early-20s because their mom is white.

If you think I’m joking, I can promise I’m not. You can watch his full comments below.

Ladies and Gents, Lavar Ball is back!! pic.twitter.com/xreO7TrzMM — Poco Loco (@Canchungo_) March 3, 2020

Whether your love or hate LaVar Ball, there’s no doubt the man knows how to generate attention. Whatever he says, it is always in the news.

That was also far from the only crazy thing he said today on “Undisputed.” He also claimed his middle son LiAngelo would eventually lead the league in scoring!

“When Gelo gets in the NBA, within 3 years, I guarantee you he’s a scoring champ. -Lavar Ball on Liangelo Ball

(???? @undisputed ) pic.twitter.com/cqG7sI6j3y — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 3, 2020

Honestly, I get annoyed with LaVar Ball like everybody else does from time to time, but you just have to admit sometimes that he’s pretty damn funny.

Thinking your son who can’t sniff the NBA will lead the league in scoring is simply mind-boggling, and following that up with a comment on their white mother’s genetics is next level television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LiAngelo Ball (@gelo) on Apr 13, 2018 at 2:39pm PDT

It should be fun to see how these predictions play out. Either way, it looks LaVar is back!