Bloomberg Tells Reporters He Didn’t Know Liz Warren Was Still In The Race

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suggested Tuesday that he didn’t know that Sen. Elizabeth Warren was still competing in the Democratic primary.

“If there’s only three candidates, you can’t do worse than that,” Bloomberg said when a reporter asked if he would be happy with a third place finish after Super Tuesday. The reporter then noted that Warren is still in the race to which he responded: “I didn’t realize she’s still in, is she?”

Reporter: “Would a third-place finish be good?” Michael Bloomberg: “If there’s only 3 candidates you can’t do worse than that.” Reporter: “Well there is Elizabeth Warren also.” Michael Bloomberg: “I didn’t realize she’s still in, is she?” #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/k4DE9xkV9B — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2020

Bloomberg’s comments came after former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and put all of their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who up until South Carolina’s primary was running an uninspired campaign.

Biden pulled out a win during that state’s Feb. 29 primary and is poised to become the relatively moderate alternative to Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. (RELATED: Joe Biden Takes Home Victory In South Carolina Primary, His First Time Ever Winning A Presidential State Primary)

His remarks are also unusual considering Warren was the candidate responsible for giving Bloomberg a harsh introduction to the primary circuit. She lobbed several rhetorical hand grenades at the former Republican mayor regarding his past comments toward women.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about [President] Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said during the Feb. 19 Nevada debate.

She added: “Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like red lining and stop and frisk.” Warren has continued to hammer Bloomberg throughout the primary.

