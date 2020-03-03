Former Michigan Football Captain Joe Bolden Joins The Ohio State Staff

Former Michigan football captain Joe Bolden is joining the Ohio State staff.

According to Kyle Rowland, the former Wolverines linebacker has joined OSU as a defensive quality control coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Joe Bolden, a captain on Jim Harbaugh’s first Michigan team in 2015, is a defensive quality control coach at Ohio State. The Cincinnati native grew up next door to Kerry Coombs and played under Greg Mattison and Matt Barnes at Michigan. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) March 2, 2020

What’s that old saying about jumping ship when things aren’t going well? I think it’s something along the lines of if you can’t beat them, then join them.

This would seem to be a textbook example of somebody doing that. This is the kind of stuff that gets you exiled forever from towns.

This isn’t going to go over well in Ann Arbor. The Michigan/OSU rivalry isn’t your standard rivalry. It’s a war, and the Buckeyes have won.

At this point, it’s not even a battle anymore. Ohio State is just flying around killing all the survivors they can find.

At this point, you’d have to be a moron to think Michigan can hang with the Buckeyes. That’s what makes Bolden’s decision all that much crazier.

He’s not making a lateral move. He’s jumping off the sinking ship of Michigan to join the aircraft carrier that is OSU football.

The good news for Bolden is that he can now call himself a winner. The bad news is I’m not sure he’ll ever be allowed back in Ann Arbor.

Welcome to the wild world of college football!