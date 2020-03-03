Military Members Rope Onto The Ice Prior To Nashville Predators/Edmonton Oilers Game

The Nashville Predators had an awesome intro for their 8-3 Monday night loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Prior to the game starting, the Predators had military members rope down from the rafters to get the festivities kicked off.

You can watch a GIF of the awesome moment below.

1. Thank you for your service. 2. This was very stressful to watch. pic.twitter.com/474OWjqUdv — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

Whenever you can get the military involved in a sporting event, you just have to do it. You can’t pass it up.

For example, there’s a reason jet flyovers in football are so damn cool. There’s nothing like being in a football stadium as jets roar through the sky.

While this might not have been as cool as a great flyover, it’s still pretty damn sweet to watch military members rope down from the rafters.

That’s something you just don’t see every day at a sporting event, and I’m here for it. Again, anything that combines sports and the military is a badass combination that we have to support.

The Predators might not have gotten the win, but I think it’s safe to say they won our hearts with this intro.