P.J. Fleck Compares Minnesota’s Upcoming Football Season To Growing Bamboo And Installing Windows On A House

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck went on a bizarre rant when discussing the upcoming season.

Fleck, who is known for being a high energy guy, previewed the upcoming season Monday, according to 247Sports.

In case you thought Fleck had changed since beating Auburn in a bowl game, you’d be very wrong. He was up to his usual antics.

He compared the upcoming 2020 season to bamboo and installing windows in a house. When talking about bamboo, Fleck said the following in part, according to 247Sports:

When you talk about bamboo, it takes three years to build underground before it actually shoots up to the top, so when you’re talking about year four, that’s when you should see it shoot 90-100 feet in the air. We have the ability to do whatever we want to be able to do. Whatever we’re going to pay the price for. So we talked about this gROW higher and using the bamboo tree and you’ll be able to see bamboo trees everywhere.

When talking about windows, he explained:

And then we talked about building the house and this is year four, so we’re installing the windows…Why the windows? Because now the frameworks up, so we’re installing these windows and the wonderful thing about windows is you can look out and see whatever you want to see.

Fleck might want to relax a bit with the examples and comparisons he’s using because these comments are absurd.

Bamboo? Windows? What the hell is Fleck talking about? This is football. It’s not rocket science. It’s not engineering.

Yet, he’s out here talking about windows, building houses and bamboo growing. Does this nonsense truly work for him?

If so, I’m done trying to understand what is going on with the Gophers because it’s way past my understanding.

See, I thought football was about setting up plays and winning games. I didn’t realize you had to come up with outrageous metaphors to motivate your team.

If this is the energy the Gophers are carrying into 2020, then they’re going to get mauled by Wisconsin. Good luck building that house Frost! Sounds like you’re going to need it.