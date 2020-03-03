Paige VanZant Shows Off Kicking Skills In New Training Video

UFC star Paige VanZant appeared to be in prime form in a recent training video.

The fighting sensation posted an Instagram video of herself practicing her kicks, and she looked as good as ever. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch her kicking display below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:26pm PST

Imagine taking one of those to the head. Just imagine taking a shot like that to the dome. It’d put you on your butt before you even knew what hit you.

That’s pretty much how she ended her fight against Bec Rawlings. She just dropped her with a kick.

We really need to get VanZant back into the octagon soon. She was supposed to fight this month, but it got called off after suffering another arm injury.

Judging from the video above, she certainly looks ready to get back to work and back into the octagon. That’s good news for fans of the fighting game because the UFC is simply better when she’s performing at a high level.

View this post on Instagram The best is yet to come. A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Feb 27, 2020 at 2:33pm PST

Let’s all hope there’s a fight announcement coming soon. It’s really been too long.